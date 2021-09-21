Amazon to create 1,500 new jobs in UAE

DUBAI: Amazon will create 1,500 direct and indirect jobs across the UAE this year, as it expands its footprint in support of the country’s acceleration towards a digital economy, Khaleej Times reported.

The expansion will help the company better serve customers and communities by delivering a smarter, faster, and even more consistent experience.

Amazon is fostering job creation as it increases its fulfillment centre storage capacity by 60 per cent, offering a wider selection of products to customers.

By the end of 2021, the company’s storage space in the UAE will be spread over more than 3.7 million cubic feet, which is equivalent to approximately 40 Olympic-sized swimming pools, enabling Amazon to store millions of products for businesses.

The expansion also creates additional jobs through its sellers and delivery partners. The company is adding four new delivery stations that will increase its total area by 70 per cent, speeding up the handling of deliveries and bolstering reach.

“We are scaling our operations to support the customer experience, getting people across the UAE what they want, when they want, wherever they are. Our expansion is underpinned by our support of the UAE’s growing digital economy, as we continue to invest in people, process and technology,” said Prashant Saran, Director of Operations for Amazon Middle East and North Africa (Mena).

“As we accelerate our culture of innovation to better serve customers, we are excited to become an enabler of opportunity for talent in the UAE. We offer an enriching environment where employees can learn and grow all within a modern workplace that has an uncompromising focus on safety. Amazon’s investment reflects our long-term commitment to the communities in which we operate, as we continue to grow sustainably and responsibly,” added Saran.

The company has a rich history of inventing and introducing cutting-edge technology to assist employees and keep them safe while delivering for customers. Amazon’s expansion in the UAE creates a diverse range of job opportunities, enabling new career paths to benefit the nation’s talent pool.

The operations expansion in the UAE will be delivered through a pipeline of new openings, closure of older buildings and upgrades, designed to deliver a better experience for Amazon’s customers. It is anchored by Amazon’s commitment to building sustainable operations as it expands across the region.

Today, the Amazon network across the UAE comprises two fulfillment centres, eight delivery stations, three sorting centres, and a network of Delivery Service Partners. As Amazon continues to grow its footprint in the UAE, the health and safety of its employees, customers and partners remains paramount. The company has changed more than 150 processes in its logistics network to date and invested more than $11.5 billion globally in 2020 related to Covid-19.