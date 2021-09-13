Android 12 likely to launch on 4th October

The upcoming mobile operating system Android 12 will be available worldwide from 4th October this year.

The date has been given by the chief editor of XDA Developers Mashaal Rahman on his Twitter account.

Mashaal tweeted, “The Android 12 stable update may be released on 4th October, as that’s when Google plans to release to AOSP,”

“This tentative release date was also mentioned by a 3PL,”

Currently, Android users are using the operating system version Android 11, which was released last year on 8th September.