Bitcoin price prediction: BTC price approaches rigid resistance barrier

Syed AhadWeb Editor

16th Sep, 2021. 06:09 pm
bitcoin price

The bitcoin price rose 12% over the previous three days and is presently trading around $48,380. The resistance levels at $48,895 and $50,000 are the main hurdles in bulls’ path.

Hence, the bulls want sufficient momentum to flip these barriers into support platforms for a flat recovery to September 6 levels.

This change will push BTC into the Fair Value Gap (FVG) and advise that the purchasers might be competing for a retest of this range’s upper limit at $56,361. If this growth is complete, it will signify a 16% ascent from the present position.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

4 hours ago
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan on, 17th Sept 2021

Karachi: Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 17th Sept 2021 is being sold...
1 hour ago
Chinese companies are not satisfied with the pace of work on CPEC

Special Assistant to Prime Minister CPEC Khalid Mansoor has admitted that Chinese...
2 hours ago
SBP took action on the rising value of the dollar

When the SBP took action on the rising value of the dollar,...
2 hours ago
The growth of major industries in the country has increased

The growth of major industries in the country has increased during July...
2 hours ago
Shaukat Tareen has allowed the provinces to continue collecting taxes

Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen has allowed the provinces to continue collecting taxes...
2 hours ago
Exports in Japan up by 26 pct. In August, enduring fast retrieval from pandemic

Government statistics showed that good exports in Japan saw a 26.2% growth...