Cars production shows 111% upsurge In two months of FY 2021-22

Cars production of the country has seen a rise of 111.67% throughout the first two months of current FY 2021-22 as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

As per the Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA), throughout July-August (2021-22), as many as 32,718 cars were manufacture as compared to the production of 15,457 units, displaying an increase of 111.67%.

Honda car’s production surge by 9.63% from 4,058 units to 4,449 units throughout the months under review while Suzuki’s swift production also surged by 382 units from 165 units throughout the previous year.

Toyota Corolla production increase from 3,519 units to 3,864 units, showing an upsurge of 9.80%, it added.

Suzuki Cultus production surge from 2,388 units to 5,958 units, showing a rise of 149.49%.

In the meantime, the production of Suzuki Bolan increase by 25.45% from 1,269 units to 1,592 units while the production of Suzuki Alto rise from 878 units to 8,445 units, showing an upsurge of 861.84%, the data added.