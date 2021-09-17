COAS visits Government College University

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Friday, a statement said.

The COAS was the chief guest at the university’s convocation. GCU chancellor and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar was also present on the occasion. The COAS awarded degrees and medals to various graduating students.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS paid rich tributes to both the faculty and management of the university for their role towards grooming and honing the country’s brilliant youth. The COAS said the GCU, a jewel in the crown of Pakistan’s education institutions, had always played a key role in producing icons of international acclaim, who have contributed immensely in their respective domains.

The COAS emphasised the youth to always aim high and strive for excellence with sheer hard work and dignity in line with the Quaid’s vision.

Expressing hope of a brighter future for Pakistan, he said: “We are a resilient nation and our youth is our real asset. With great sacrifices against all odds, we have laid a strong foundation for the peace and progress of the country. Now our youth must play an important role towards taking Pakistan to new heights.”