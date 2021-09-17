COAS visits Government College University

Web DeskWeb Editor

17th Sep, 2021. 11:27 pm
COAS visit

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Friday, a statement said.

The COAS was the chief guest at the university’s convocation. GCU chancellor and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar was also present on the occasion. The COAS awarded degrees and medals to various graduating students.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS paid rich tributes to both the faculty and management of the university for their role towards grooming and honing the country’s brilliant youth. The COAS said the GCU, a jewel in the crown of Pakistan’s education institutions, had always played a key role in producing icons of international acclaim, who have contributed immensely in their respective domains.

The COAS emphasised the youth to always aim high and strive for excellence with sheer hard work and dignity in line with the Quaid’s vision.

Expressing hope of a brighter future for Pakistan, he said: “We are a resilient nation and our youth is our real asset. With great sacrifices against all odds, we have laid a strong foundation for the peace and progress of the country. Now our youth must play an important role towards taking Pakistan to new heights.”

Adsence 300X250

Read More

5 hours ago
Noor Mukadam murder case: Defence lawyer completes arguments on bail plea

Zahir Jaffar and Ismat Adamjee have been designated as coconspirators in the...
5 hours ago
Argentina will buy 12 JF-17 blocks III fighters from Pakistan

Argentina has officially allocated $664 million in its next year’s budget for...
8 hours ago
Pakistan exit UK's travel red list

Pakistan will finally exit the United Kingdom's red list on September 22...
8 hours ago
Bilawal warns PM Imran Khan about amnesty to terrorist groups

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari stated that offering amnesty to terrorist groups is...
9 hours ago
World Patient Safety Day observed in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid urged doctors to provide “safe...
9 hours ago
Pakistan stocks remain bearish as index losses 284 points

KARACHI: Pakistan stocks witnessed selling pressure on Friday, as the investors remained...