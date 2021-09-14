Committee on Rabi-ul-Awal celebrations meets in Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat on Tuesday chaired the first meeting of the committee formed to oversee the Shan-i- Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen celebrations at the Civil Secretariat in Lahore.

The committee, which was formed on the directives of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, deliberated on the arrangements for the celebrations that will be held from 1st to 12th Rabi-ul-Awal.

The law minister said that apart from decorating government buildings, lighting should also be done on the birthday of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

According to a hand-out, the committee members were informed that competitions of Quran recitation and Naat would be held at district, divisional and provincial levels in schools and colleges.

Similarly, an exhibition of Islamic calligraphy will be held by the information and culture department at the Al-Hamra Art Gallery. They were also told that the government has planned an international conference of scholars and mashaikhs, a competition for Seerat books, Mehfil-i-Sama and National Naatia Mushaira.

In the meeting, the law minister directed the higher education department to expedite the steps for the establishment of a seerat chair at universities.