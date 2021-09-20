Did you know British police use teddy bears to comfort children?

Sania SaeedWeb Editor

20th Sep, 2021. 08:47 pm
British police use teddy bears to comfort children

The British police carry teddy bears among their equipment to comfort children after a road mishap.

Kent Police will hand the ‘Trauma Teddies’, which will be carried in all police vehicles, to children aged under six to help them deal with the shock of a car crash.

PC Darren Chapman, who got a local manufacturer to donate the soft toys, said: “It’s more difficult when young children are involved in a collision because you can’t always explain what is happening to them.

“Fear and confusion can overwhelm them and sometimes all they need is comfort and reassurance rather than the type of explanation you would give an adult.”

