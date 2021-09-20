Did you know British police use teddy bears to comfort children?
The British police carry teddy bears among their equipment to comfort children after a road mishap.
Kent Police will hand the ‘Trauma Teddies’, which will be carried in all police vehicles, to children aged under six to help them deal with the shock of a car crash.
PC Darren Chapman, who got a local manufacturer to donate the soft toys, said: “It’s more difficult when young children are involved in a collision because you can’t always explain what is happening to them.
“Fear and confusion can overwhelm them and sometimes all they need is comfort and reassurance rather than the type of explanation you would give an adult.”
Read More
Have you ever seen rainbow roses with vividly colored petals?
Have you seen a rainbow rose? It's a real rose, grown to produce...
World’s largest tree is under rapidly spreading fire danger
General Sherman, the world's largest tree in California's Sequoia and Kings Canyon...
Man reserves the whole business class lodge to go with his canine!
We have heard various romantic tales yet this one will be outstanding!...
Ring set with 12,638 diamonds breaks a Guinness world record
Indian jeweller creates world record for most diamonds on a ring! A...
Manora beach eventually start to refurbish for karachities
Manora beach of Karachi in the following a month and a half...