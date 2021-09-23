Dutch diplomat visits UVAS
LAHORE: Dutch Commercial Counselor Paul Ederer has expressed interest in collaboration with the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in dairy products processing, food safety and security.
Ederer and multinational company Trouw Nutrition team called on UVAS vice chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed.
Prof Nasim informed the visiting team about UVAS liaison and working relations with different Dutch institutions/organisations for strengthening livestock, dairy and poultry sectors of Pakistan.
He also showed a video documentary to give an overview of UVAS research, development interventions and student strength along with the national and international collaboration.
Nutreco/Trouw Nutrition offered collaboration in research and sustainability with the first step of offering free services of NUTRIOPT, a nutritional database software for food and feed analysis.
