EID MILAD-UN-NABI 2019: How to install sickers from Whatsapp
Eid Milad-un-Nabi, which interprets as ‘birth of the Prophet’, celebrates, as the name suggests, the birth of Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H.).
Also known as Mawlid in idiomatic Arabic.
It is basically celebrated in the third month of the Islamic year.
You can celebrate this birthday by sending messages to loved ones, or even by sending those WhatsApp Stickers to them.
To send stickers, head to the Play Store and look for ‘WAStickerApps Milad-un-Nabi’ or somewhat similar to find stickers, apps, wallpapers, and even message generators for use on WhatsApp.
The word ‘WAStickersApps’ benefits keep the search narrowed to WhatsApp Stickers, which is what we’re looking for here.
You can also use a similar search term in iOS.
Once you find the app you’re attracted to, install it.
Always remember to check reviews and ratings before doing so.
It is important to mention that the more popular apps are likely to help your requirements in a better way.
Otherwise, if somebody has sent you stickers that you like, you can solely tap on the sticker to see the related sticker pack and install it on your phone.
Once you are done installing stickers, head over to WhatsApp, and in a chat window, tap the emoji button.
The ‘+’ button on the top right will take you to the stickers menu, where you can see your installed stickers.
On behalf of Bol Tv, we’d like to wish everyone reading this a Happy Eid Milad-un-Nabi!
