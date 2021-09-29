England Cricket Board apologizes for cancellation of Pakistan tour

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chairman, Anne Whitmore apologized for the decision not to play the series in Pakistan.

He said, “I am sorry that the decision disappointed people in Pakistan, the decision not to visit Pakistan was the decision of the board, players for the decision were not consulted”

According to the details, the chairman ECB said that due to the busy schedule of the season, the decision was made for mental health, the decision made by the board was very difficult.

Chairman ECB said that he would not go into details, the decision was taken on the advice of security and welfare.

He said that relations with Pakistan have to be renewed, we have to focus again on the 2022 tour, thanks to Pakistan as they came to England last year, next year we will definitely tour Pakistan.

On the other hand, Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry has said that the apology of the ECB and the announcement of the visit to Pakistan is a great achievement of our position, another conspiracy against Pakistan cricket has failed.

He thanked the cricketers, diplomats, international media and all those who have sided with Pakistan on this issue.