Foreign direct investment declines 20.3% in July-August

KARACHI: The inflows of foreign direct investment (FDI) has declined 20.3 per cent during the first two months of the current fiscal year, according to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday.

The FDI inflows declined to $203 million during July–August of the current fiscal year, compared with $254.8 million during the corresponding period last fiscal year.

Total foreign private investment increased 5.5 per cent to $188.3 million during the period under review, compared with $178.5 million in the same period of the last fiscal year.

The outflows from the stock market witnessed a massive decline during July-August 2021. The outflows of portfolio investment was recorded at $14.7 million during July–August 2021, compared with the outflows of $76.3 million in the same period of the last fiscal year.

The foreign public investment witnessed an inflow of $976.5 million during the first two months of the current fiscal year, compared with the outflows of $59.3 million in the same period of the last fiscal year.

All the inflows under this head came through portfolio investments during the period under review.