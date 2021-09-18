Green line buses will reach Karachi today

The first batch of 40 Green Line BRT buses will reach Karachi port from China tonight (Saturday).

A special service will be apprehended at Karachi port on Sunday in linking with the coming of BRT buses.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail will examine the buses at the port.

The ceremony will be attended by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar, Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi, and IT Minister Ameenul Haq.

Whereas, the next delivery of 40 more buses will reach Karachi by the end of October.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar earlier declared that the Green Line bus facility will become operational in Karachi in November this year.

Karachi’s Green Line BRT project with connections is 24 km long which includes 12.7 km elevated, 10.9 km at grade, and 422 meters underground, and has 25 stations.

The phase-II common corridor from Gurumandir up to Municipal Park with a length of 2.5 km has two underpasses at M.A Jinnah Road.

The state-of-art underground bus terminal with a parking facility and the commercial mezzanine floor was being also being built at Numaish.

The construction work on Phase-I was in progress since 2016.