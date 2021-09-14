Infinix Zero X Pro, Zero X, and Zero X Neo coming to Pakistan in Oct

The long-awaited Infinix Zero X series is the company’s first premium series. It has just debuted in the global market.

The series includes Zero X, Zero X Neo, and Zero X Pro, featuring periscope lenses.

According to sources, the premium series is coming to Pakistan in the first half of October.

Infinix Zero X Neo

The design of the series has been revised. It is now more elegant than ever. The Neo is the most affordable smartphone in the series. It features a triple camera set up including a 48MP f/1.79, 2MP B&W, and 8MP periscope-telephoto lenses. At the front, it sports a 16MP selfie shooter.

It delivers 5x zoom without loss and 60x hybrid zoom. The zoom is backed by Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) technology.

Thanks to Super Moon Mode and (software magic), the Zero X Neo can bring the moon closer to you. Plus, night mode works with front and back cameras.

It features a 6.79″ IPS LCD display with a punch-hole cutout at its corner. The scene has a FullHD+ resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate.

It is offered in three space-themed colors; Nebula Black, Starry Silver, and Bahamas Blue.

The phone features a MediaTek Helio G95 with 8GB RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that can fast-charge up to 18W.

It has a built-in throttling system to keep the device cool. It runs Android 11 based XOS 7.6. It is priced at Rs34,999.

Infinix Zero X

Zero X also features a triple camera setup. But it has a 64MP f/1.89 wide lens with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP OIS-powered periscope lens. It has a selfie camera of 16MP within the O-hole.

The phone has chrome hard edges. It weighs 193g only. It is offered in Starry Silver and Nebula Black.

The processor, cooling system and OS are similar to that of Neo. However, it is powered by a 4,500 mAh that can quick-charge at 45W. The company promises 10 hours of gameplay and 19 hours of video streaming on a signal charge.

The design of the screen is similar to Neo, but instead of IPS LCD, it features an AMOLED display with 700 nits peak brightness. It has a refresh rate of 120Hz. The fingerprint scanner lies underneath the display.

The Zero X is expected to start from Rs. 39,999.

Infinix Zero X Pro

The Zero X Pro features the highest-end camera of the three.

Joining the 60x periscope lens is a 108MP f/1.79 OIS camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera.

The display and body are similar to Zero X. Zero X Pro is offered in a third Tuscany Brown color.

It is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that can quick-charge at 45W. It features a USB-C port with a 3.5mm earphone jack.

The processor, storage and memory are the same. The Pro is expected to start from around Rs. 59,999.