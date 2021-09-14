iPhone 13: Apple launches its new smartphone today - latest updates

iPhone 13: Apple to launch its new smartphone today – Latest updates

Apple is set to announce new iPhone models today, the company is holding a virtual keynote at 10:00 PM (PKT).

iPhone 13 Price in Pakistan:

The smartphone is expected to be sold for Rs. 117,921 in Pakistan.

Apple will be live streaming for its virtual keynote, watch the live streaming from the link below.

According to the reports, there will be a new generation of iPhone models, Apple is going to call it the iPhone 13 and that there will be four different models just like last year: 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max.

New features would be big camera upgrades, as the company seems to be focused on video improvements, that’s why it is expected that the new smartphone will come with a better display and a faster chip.