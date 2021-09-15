iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max brings 120hz refresh rate, enhanced cameras

iPhone 13 series has been launched. Just like the 12 series, the 13 series has similar models including iPhone 13 vanilla variants, 13 Mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max.

The Pro models have pulled even further than their vanilla counterparts in terms of GPU, cameras. In the Pro models, Apple has introduced ProMotion for the first time.

ProMotion is the Apple speak for higher refresh rate display. on the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max, the refresh rate can go as low as 10Hz and can go as high as 120Hz. Apple has tweaked the iOS to work better with the new ProMotion display.

The screen sizes remain the same – a 6.1″ display on 13 Pro and a 6.7″ display on 13 Pro Max.

This time Apple has reduced the size of the notch by 20%. The panels are now up to 25% brighter in the sunlight.

Apple has not changed the camera resolution, i.e. 12MP. However, it has improved the lenses, sensors, and image processing.

The main camera now has an impressive pixel size of .9µm and a brighter aperture of f/1.5, compared to iPhone 12 Pro Max which had 1.7µm pixels and an f/1.6 lens. The new sensors can capture more light in the dark than before.

The telephoto camera has a new 77mm f/2.8 lens, so it offers 3x optical magnification over the main cam. This is up from a 65 mm/2.5x lens, though with an f/2.4 aperture.

The ultrawide camera has also got a bump. A 6-element f/1.8 one with autofocus to be precise. This is compared to the f/2.4 lens on last year’s Pros, which results in up to 92% more light hitting the sensor.

The autofocus allows the ultrawide camera to work as a macro camera as well. All cameras in Pro models support night mode.

The new chipset has the hardware compatibility for ProRes video, Apple’s professional video codec. The Pros can record 4k at 30fps and the videos can be edited right from the iPhone. Dolby Vision HDR is also supported at up to 4K 60 fps.

The new Pros record a depth map alongside the original video, which allows you to change the depth of the field even after finishing the video.

Another new feature is Photographic Styles which automatically edits a photo, one element at a time. This will be enabled on the vanilla 13 models later on.

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max house Apple’s A15 Bionic chip which is based on a 5nm process. The chip offers a 2+4 CPU structure with 2 big cores. Apple says that the new chip is 50% faster than its competitors.

The GPU now hosts 5 cores. The Neural Engine has been beefed up too and now delivers 15.8 TOPS.

For the first time, Apple has implemented a bigger battery and says that your iPhone will last longer thanks to the new display, efficient chip, and iOS optimizations.

According to Apple, iPhone 13 Pro will last 1.5 hours longer than the 12 Pro on a single charge. While iPhone 13 Pro Max will last 2.5 hours longer than 12 Pro Max on a single charge.

The phones will charge on 20W wired charging and 15W over MagSafe.

The Pro models will be available in Graphite, Gold, Silver, and the all-new Sierra Blue color. The chassis is made of stainless steel. The front is Ceramic Shield, the back is matte glass. The camera lenses are covered with sapphire crystal.

The phones will have a 5G connectivity with more bands support. It will have a Smart Data feature that will smartly switch between 4G and 5G based on the network strength and need to save more battery.

Talking about storage, Apple has introduced a new storage option. Along with 256Gb and 512GB, which were present in the previous Pro models, this time Apple has added a 1TB storage option.

The iPhone 13 series pre-order will go live from this Friday. The first units will be available to grab on September 24.

For now, the pre-order is only available in specific countries including the USA, Canada, some European countries, China and Thailand.

The 13 Pro will start from $1,000 (approximately Rs168,660) and 13 Pro Max will start from $1,100 (approximately Rs185,500).