Juzzak airport in Balochistan now operating for Chinese engineers

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

13th Sep, 2021. 10:30 pm

The Juzzak Airport in the Chagai district of Balochistan on Monday has been made operational for flights to and from Karachi for the Chinese engineers functioning on projects in the region.

A ceremony was held by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on the border area airport site last night to install the strip for Chinese staffers.

Whereas, the first flight of the national flag career has landed at the Kabul International airport after the new government in Afghanistan.

According to the details, the flight PK-6249 landed at Kabul airport at 9.45 am local time.

Exceptional preparations were put in place by the Afghan Civil Aviation officials and local PIA staff.

The flight has been sent to Kabul as a benevolence sign between the two neighboring countries and to boost the operation on humanitarian grounds, stated Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PIA, Air Marshal, Arshad Malik.

Malik uttered anticipation for the complete revival of the flight operations between Pakistan to Afghanistan sooner.

 

