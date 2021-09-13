Juzzak airport in Balochistan now operating for Chinese engineers

The Juzzak Airport in the Chagai district of Balochistan on Monday has been made operational for flights to and from Karachi for the Chinese engineers functioning on projects in the region.

A ceremony was held by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on the border area airport site last night to install the strip for Chinese staffers.

PIA ATR aircraft has begun performing chartered flights between Karachi and Juzzak for the transportation of people working on Saindak Copper-Gold Project. Juzzak airstrip in Balochistan has been upgraded and airstrip's license was renewed in August 2021https://t.co/gVR5Pm4zpI pic.twitter.com/TlnpImbZgh — Pakistan Aviation News (@avpak3) September 13, 2021

Whereas, the first flight of the national flag career has landed at the Kabul International airport after the new government in Afghanistan.

According to the details, the flight PK-6249 landed at Kabul airport at 9.45 am local time.

Exceptional preparations were put in place by the Afghan Civil Aviation officials and local PIA staff.

The flight has been sent to Kabul as a benevolence sign between the two neighboring countries and to boost the operation on humanitarian grounds, stated Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PIA, Air Marshal, Arshad Malik.

Malik uttered anticipation for the complete revival of the flight operations between Pakistan to Afghanistan sooner.