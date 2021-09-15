Kapil Sharma questioned Saif Ali Khan regarding his activities during two lockdowns, Saif replies hilariously

Kapil Sharma’s show released a new promo in which Kapil will once again be entertaining a number of visitors. The cast of Bhoot Police will be the guest, including Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, and Saif Ali Khan. Kumar Sanu, Anuradha Paudwal, and Udit Narayan, all singers, also have fun in the show.

Kapil complimented Jacqueline, Yami, and Saif on their attractive appearances. The comedian makes jokes about Jacqueline being born in Bahrain, having a home in Sri Lanka, having a ‘nanihal’ in Malaysia, studying in Australia, and working in India, and then asks her what made her realize that going on Kapil’s show is actually a lot of fun.

Kapil greets Kumar Sanu, Anuradha Paudwal, and Udit Narayan. Kapil sarcastically tells the audience that Anuradha Ji took to bhajan singing due to Udit and Mr. Sanu Ji due to their naughtiness. Anuradha Ji calls Udit naughtier than Kumar Sanu.

Yami is made fun of because she wants to take her family on her honeymoon. Kapil informs her that couples travel on honeymoons in order to start a family. When he inquires about Saif’s activities during the previous two lockdowns. He replies hilariously that “in the first, he learned French and cookery, and in the second, he had a child”. Some of the cast’s funny comments on social media are also read out loud.

