Karachi to receive moderate rainfall from Thursday

Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted modest rainfall in Karachi and other areas from Thursday 23 to 25 September in the upcoming spell.

Monsoon currents will infiltrate into Sindh from Wednesday (tomorrow).

According to the weather forecast, this weather system will bring rain and thunderstorms with inaccessible heavy falls and escorted infrequent gusty winds.

The new monsoon system will bring rainfall in southeastern quarters of Sindh containing Tharparker, Umerkot, Sanghar, and Badin from 22-25 September.

Dust-Thunderstorm rain with a few secluded heavy falls is probable to occur in Larkana, Sukkur, Shaheed Banazirabad, Mirpurkhas, and Hyderabad divisions.

According to the Met Office forecast, the wet spell in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Nawabshah, Dadu, Sukkur, Khairpur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, and Jamshoro will begin from Sep 23 to 25.

The PMD has forecast partially cloudy to humid weather with chances of intermittent rainfall with thunderstorms in the morning or night on Thursday.