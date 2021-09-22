Lahore sees 300% increase in reporting of sexual assault cases

The provincial capital has recently observed an upsurge of up to 300% in the reporting of sexual assault cases, quoting police records.

The escalation in registration of such cases came after the sexual assault case that had happened in Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park, where 400 suspects had purportedly attacked a woman, stated the report.

Previously, 642 cases have been recorded, with 323 in August and 319 in September, police records showed.

DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal Khan said 110 cases were cast off after they revolved out to be fake, as he noted that sexual assault cases used to take place prior as well, but women would desist from filing an FIR.

“The registration of cases has increased after the Greater Iqbal incident, […] it has given women the confidence to stand up,” the DIG investigation said.

The police officer stated inquiries were being directed on merit, while action would be taken besides those lodging false cases.