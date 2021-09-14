More Than 200 Free Buses For Visitors To Expo 2020 Dubai Site

ISLAMABAD: There will be more than 200 free buses to the Expo 2020 Dubai site from nine different locations in the city, the emirate’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced.

“The RTA is ready to provide a unique, smooth and express transit service for Expo 2020 visitors from various locations in Dubai and across the UAE through the deployment of 203 buses,” said Mattar Al Tayyer, director-general of the RTA.

The buses will transport people from across the UAE, with nine pick-up points in Dubai alone, the National reported.

The first station is Palm Jumeirah, where six buses are allocated to run 54 trips per day in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 57 trips per day in both directions on Thursday and Friday. The service frequency will be 15 minutes.

The second station is Al Baraha, where seven buses are allocated to run 62 trips per day in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 68 trips per day in both directions on Thursday and Friday. The service frequency will be 30 minutes.

The third station is Al Ghubaiba, a station characterized by integrated various mass transit modes spanning the metro, public buses, marine transport, and taxis. A total of 12 buses are allocated to run 74 trips per day in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 76 daily trips in both directions on Thursday and Friday.

The service frequency will be 15 minutes.

The fourth station is Etisalat, adjacent to Etisalat Metro Station on the Green Line. As many as eight buses are allocated to run 70 trips per day in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 72 trips per day in both directions on Thursday and Friday.

The fifth station is the Global Village where three buses are allocated to run 10 trips daily on all weekdays. The service frequency will be 60 minutes.

The sixth and seventh stations are the International City and the Dubai Silicon Oasis Station. Eight buses are allocated to both stations to run 78 trips per day in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 82 trips per day in both directions on Thursday and Friday. The service frequency will be 15 minutes.

The eighth station is the Dubai Mall where five buses are allocated to run 55 trips per day in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 59 trips per day in both directions on Thursday and Friday. The service frequency will be 30 minutes.

The ninth station is the Dubai International Airport, where eight buses are allocated to run 52 trips per day in both directions, seven days a week. The service frequency will be 20 minutes.