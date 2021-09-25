NAB challenges Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s bail in SC
ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has approached the Supreme Court to challenge former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s bail in a graft case.
NAB has filed plea in the apex court against Islamabad High Court’s February 25 and 27 verdict that granted bail to PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.
Citing Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as respondent in its appeal, the NAB has appealed to the court to set aside his bail.
On Feb 25, an Islamabad High Court (IHC) bench, headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah, granted post-arrest bail to the PML-N leader subject to submission of Rs10 million worth of surety bonds.
Former prime minister Abbasi, Miftah Ismail, ex-PSO MD Imranul Haq and others are facing charges of corrupt practices in awarding an LNG import contract allegedly at exorbitant rates in 2015.
Read More
'Delhi is sponsor, financier and abettor of terrorism': Pakistan hits back at India
UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan on Friday rejected India’s claim at the United Nations...
Karachi University graduate and IBA alumni Sabir Sami selected as CEO of KFC
Sabir Sami is currently the KFC Division Chief Operating Officer and KFC...
Rupee-dollar parity to depend on SBP initiatives
KARACHI: The rupee-dollar parity will depend on the initiatives taken by the...
Money laundering case: Court directs Shehbaz and Hamza to cooperate with FIA
LAHORE: A banking court in Lahore has asked Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)...
Worst and most pervasive form of Islamophobia now rules India: PM tells UN
UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan and India clashed Friday at the United Nations as...