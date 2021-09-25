NAB challenges Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s bail in SC

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has approached the Supreme Court to challenge former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s bail in a graft case.

NAB has filed plea in the apex court against Islamabad High Court’s February 25 and 27 verdict that granted bail to PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Citing Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as respondent in its appeal, the NAB has appealed to the court to set aside his bail.

On Feb 25, an Islamabad High Court (IHC) bench, headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah, granted post-arrest bail to the PML-N leader subject to submission of Rs10 million worth of surety bonds.

Former prime minister Abbasi, Miftah Ismail, ex-PSO MD Imranul Haq and others are facing charges of corrupt practices in awarding an LNG import contract allegedly at exorbitant rates in 2015.