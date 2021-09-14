Nayib Bukele: ‘More than half a million individuals are using Chivo wallet’

President Nayib Bukele has stated, More than half a million individuals in El Salvador are using the bitcoin wallet of the country just after the successful acceptance of crypto as a legal tender.

The president too spoke about the technical errors that wrecked the first few days of El Salvador’s acceptance of bitcoin as legal tender.

Chivo wallet was developed by the government of Salvadoran along with Mexico-based crypto exchange Bitso to allow citizens to send and receive cryptocurrency.

The country’s overall population is around 6.5 million.

President Nayib Bukele tweeted that, “We currently have more than half a million users,” President Bukele tweeted on Monday.

Chivo’s technical errors are “95% corrected,” he tweeted, with the hope that the software would be fully working within the coming days.