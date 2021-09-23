Noor Mukadam murder case: Court to accuse Zahir Jaffer, other suspects on October 6

The Islamabad High Court will charge 12 persons, comprising prime suspect Zahir Jaffer, on October 6 for the murder of Noor Mukadam.

Zahir Jaffer and six other suspects, comprising Therapy Works owner Zahir Zahoor, were transported to court today (Thursday) to appear in a hearing associated with the bail appeals filed by Zahir Jaffer’s parents Zakir Jaffer and Ismat Adamjee.

The casualty’s father and complainant Shaukat Mukadam’s lawyer Advocate Shah Khawar told the court that the murder case should be detained in a special court, as per the requirements of the presidential ordinance.

In response, Justice Aamer Farooq said the ordinance has perished. “It seems as if you want to delay the trial,” he said.

To this, Khawar answered by saying that was not impartial in his request.

“If you think the trial court does not have jurisdiction to hear this case, file a petition at a relevant court,” the judge said.

Khawar told the judge that Zahir Jaffer was communicating continually with his parents the day of Noor Mukadam’s murder.

“The parents were constantly in touch with the suspect, they are connected to the murder,” he said. “It was a grisly murder, the suspects should not be granted bail.”

He further informed the court that the action had not comprised any redundant witnesses in the case.

The judge asked the lawyer how the parents of the suspect and the Therapy Works employees were connected.

“Zahir Jaffer’s mother used to work for Therapy Works as a consultant,” he revealed.