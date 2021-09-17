OPPO K9 Pro official photos surface ahead of Sept 26 announcement
The OPPO K9 Pro is the upcoming new phone by the Chinese company. The K9 Pro was first seen on TENAA last month.
Today the phone was listed on the Chinese retailer JD’s website. Until now, only images have been revealed. However, these images tell us about the cameras.
The OPPO K9 Pro will have a triple camera setup inside a big rectangle, which will occupy the top third of the phone.
Later, the phone was also spotted on Suning’s website, where they casually announced the launch date for the phone, September 26.
The OPPO K9 Pro will officially have 64MP, 8MP, and 2MP camera lenses. The 64MP text can be clearly seen in the photos. The other cameras will be ultrawide and maybe depth sensors.
.The phone is said to have “Super Performance”. This most likely points at the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset that comes with a 3.0GHz CPU. It will have up to 12GB of RAM. The fingerprint scanner will most likely be under the OLED panel.
