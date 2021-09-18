Pakistan, Tajikistan sign MOUs for cooperation in diverse fields

DUSHANBE: Pakistan and Tajikistan have signed various agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) for cooperation in diverse fields, including trade, investment, banking, tourism, information and broadcasting, etc.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Emomali Rahmon witnessed the signing of documents at a ceremony held at the Qasr-e-Millat after holding one-on-one meeting and the delegation-level talks.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and Pakistan’s Ambassador in Dushanbe Imran Haider and their counterparts from Tajikistan signed the documents on behalf of their respective countries.

The agreements and MOUs signed included the MoU of mutual cooperation for archives and libraries development; protocol to amend the existing convention between Pakistan and Tajikistan for the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income; the MoU for cooperation in industrial property between the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade and IPO of Pakistan, the MoU between the Financial Monitoring Department under the National Bank of Tajikistan and Financial Monitoring Unit of Pakistan, concerning cooperation in the exchange of financial intelligence related to money laundering predicate offences and financing of terrorism; another MoU between the National Bank of Tajikistan and the State Bank of Pakistan on supervisory cooperation; MoU on cooperation between the National Information Agency of Tajikistan ‘Khovar’ and the Associated Press of Pakistan; MoU between the government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for cooperation in the sphere of tourism, hospitality and investment in the tourism sector; and an action plan for the year 2022 on the implementation of the agreement between the Tajikistan and Pakistan governments for cooperation in the field of physical training and sports.