Pakistan’s Maqsad raises $2.1 million pre-seed funds

Web Desk News Agency

21st Sep, 2021. 04:33 pm

Pakistani e-learning platform Maqsad has raised $2.1 million in its latest funding round, just months after being created, Arab News reported.

The edtech company offers after-school academic support to youngsters in English and Urdu, and the company aims to reach 100 million students in Pakistan.

The company will use the cash to fund a production studio, academics and animators in order to develop in-house content.

Maqsad co-founder Rooshan Aziz said: “Struggles of students during the early days of the pandemic motivated us to run a pilot programme. With promising initial traction and user feedback, the potential to digitise the education sector became very clear.”

