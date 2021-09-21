Pakistan’s Maqsad raises $2.1 million pre-seed funds
Pakistani e-learning platform Maqsad has raised $2.1 million in its latest funding round, just months after being created, Arab News reported.
The edtech company offers after-school academic support to youngsters in English and Urdu, and the company aims to reach 100 million students in Pakistan.
The company will use the cash to fund a production studio, academics and animators in order to develop in-house content.
Maqsad co-founder Rooshan Aziz said: “Struggles of students during the early days of the pandemic motivated us to run a pilot programme. With promising initial traction and user feedback, the potential to digitise the education sector became very clear.”
