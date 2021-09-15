PM Imran, CM Buzdar discuss cabinet reshuffle, cantonment polls

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan had a one-on-one meeting with Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar here in Lahore on Wednesday.

“The premier had talked to the CM about the recent cantonment board elections and bureaucratic changes made for the betterment of the province and operations in Punjab,” sources told Bol News.

The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, shared that the PM and CM also discussed a cabinet reshuffle was and specifically the resignation of senior provincial minister Abdul Aleem Khan. The minister had resigned from his post for personal reasons.

“PTI’s chief organiser Saifullah Khan Niazi is being considered to be inducted in Punjab’s cabinet or he might be given the key position of governor,” a senior PTI leader who wished not to be named told Bol News.

The leader shared that PM Imran in a one-on-one meeting with Governor Sarwar had questioned him about his plans to join Jahangir Tareen’s new party.

“To which he replied if you don’t trust me then I could resign,” sources quoted Sarwar as saying this.

According to sources, Disgruntled PTI leader Jahangir Tareen is currently mulling over forming two political options.

One option he is considering is forming his party, which would also be joined by Abdul Aleem Khan and Sarwar or join PPP with the “electables”.

“If they go for the second option then they might join PPP or whichever party comes to power after winning the next general elections,” sources said.

Sources added that Aleem Khan has also distanced himself from PTI and stopped attending cabinet meetings. They claimed that he is all set to join Tareen’s like-minded group.

They added that Governor Sarwar is also planning to contest the next general elections from Tareen’s platform.

“Governor Sarwar is eyeing CM spot after next general elections,” sources close to the governor confirmed to Bol News.

“The premier is not satisfied with the performance of the governor and is planning to replace him,” a senior PTI leader claimed.