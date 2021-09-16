Police reliant on Zahir Jaffer’s testimony, not evidence: parents’ counsel

Zahir Jaffer’s parent’s counsel has suspected that police is contingent on declarations from the prime suspect, not evidence to prove his parents’ supposed part in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

Khawaja Haris is representing Zakir Jaffer and his wife Asmat Adamjee, the prime suspect’s parents in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

Haris sustained his arguments on the second uninterrupted day today (Thursday) in association with their post-arrest bail appeals before the Islamabad High Court.

Police had not taken any account from his clients since gaining their remand from the court, stated Haris to the court.

The challan submitted by the police in the Noor Mukadam murder case stated that Zahir Jaffer was in contact with his parents, said the lawyer.

Whereas IHC judge Justice Aamer Farooq asked Haris if the workers of Therapy Works are accused in the case, he replied, “No, their names were added to the list of suspects later.”

The judge asked, “How much more time do you needed to finish your arguments?”

The lawyer responded that he would necessitate an hour-and-a-half tomorrow to accomplish his argument in the case.

The judge then suspended the hearing of the case till tomorrow.

Previously, Haris had contended that Zahir Jaffer was in Islamabad and his parents were in Karachi when the gruesome murder took place, enquiring why their names were added to the suspects’ list.