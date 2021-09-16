Police reliant on Zahir Jaffer’s testimony, not evidence: parents’ counsel

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

16th Sep, 2021. 07:05 pm
Noor Muqadam Zahir Jaffer's parents arrested

Zahir Jaffer’s parent’s counsel has suspected that police is contingent on declarations from the prime suspect, not evidence to prove his parents’ supposed part in the Noor Mukadam murder case. 

Khawaja Haris is representing Zakir Jaffer and his wife Asmat Adamjee, the prime suspect’s parents in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

Haris sustained his arguments on the second uninterrupted day today (Thursday) in association with their post-arrest bail appeals before the Islamabad High Court.

Police had not taken any account from his clients since gaining their remand from the court, stated Haris to the court.

The challan submitted by the police in the Noor Mukadam murder case stated that Zahir Jaffer was in contact with his parents, said the lawyer.

Whereas IHC judge Justice Aamer Farooq asked Haris if the workers of Therapy Works are accused in the case, he replied, “No, their names were added to the list of suspects later.”

The judge asked, “How much more time do you needed to finish your arguments?”

The lawyer responded that he would necessitate an hour-and-a-half tomorrow to accomplish his argument in the case.

The judge then suspended the hearing of the case till tomorrow.   

Previously, Haris had contended that Zahir Jaffer was in Islamabad and his parents were in Karachi when the gruesome murder took place, enquiring why their names were added to the suspects’ list.

 

Adsence 300X250

Read More

4 hours ago
Murad’s disqualification: SHC reserve verdict on maintainability of plea

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on Opposition...
4 hours ago
Accused roam free as sugar scam probe hangs in balance

LAHORE: Over a year and a half has passed since the start...
5 hours ago
HEC's funding requirements for next two years reviewed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Asad Umar and...
5 hours ago
Pakistan stocks remain bullish; Index gain 203 points

KARACHI: Sentiments at the Pakistan equity market improved after the rupee started...
5 hours ago
Delayed berthing of oil vessels cause Rs7 billion loss in demurrage fees

KARACHI: The delayed berthing of oil products vessels caused a loss of...
5 hours ago
Gas crises to continue for another two years: SSGC

KARACHI: The gas crisis, being faced during the winter season, is likely...