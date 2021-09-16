Protesters destroy BTC ATM arranged by the El Salvador government

The attackers of bitcoin (BTC) and protesters against the policies of El Salvador President Nayib Bukele have devastated a cryptocurrency kiosk in the state’s capital city.

Chivo-supported kiosk in San Salvador scorching among a crowd of journalists and protesters.

The Bitcoin (BTC) machine, one of many installed by the El Salvador government as its approval of the cryptocurrency as legal tender in the state, could be seen spoiled with anti-BTC symbols and a sign stating “democracy is not for sale.”