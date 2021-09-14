Redmi teases new G notebook with Ray tracing, coming on Sept 22

Redmi has teased its new G notebook which will be unveiled on September 22. It will have Ray tracing support, according to the official Weibo account.

The successor to last year’s Redmi G featured a 16.1″ 1080p 144Hz screen with a 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10300H and up to Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti.

This year’s Redmi G 2021 is expected to bring Nvidia RTX 3050, RTX 3060, or even an RTX 3070.

All the processors support Ray tracing, which gives games realistic shadows and reflections At 4K with a 3050/3060 card. Ray tracing has proven very difficult on video cards at 4K with a 3050/3060 card. So we should expect only 1080p and below gaming on the new notebook.

There is a rumor that the new notebook will feature an Intel and a Ryzen chip this year. It will have the same display size as last year’s model with 144Hz. It will have up to 64GB of memory and a 512GB SSD drive.