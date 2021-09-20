Saudi Arabia seeks partners for water pipeline project
RIYADH: The Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) has invited expressions of interest (EoIs) for the Riyadh-Qassim Independent Water Transmission Pipeline (IWTP) project, which, on completion, will have a transmission capacity of 685,000 cubic meters/day, according to TradeArabia.com.
Through this programme, the Saudi government aims at achieving its goals of ensuring sustainable development of the country’s water resources, while providing affordable high-quality services, SWPC said in a statement.
According to SWPC, a competitive process will be held to select the developer/developer consortium for the 1,392-km-long pipeline project which will be implemented on a build, own, operate and transfer basis. The deadline for bids has been set at October 31, stated the utility company.
It will develop the necessary potable water transmission systems network comprising pipelines and interim/terminal storage facilities within the Eastern Supply Group to provide critical connectivity between the consumption centers and the upcoming desalination plants.
The winning bidder will provide the entire transmission capacity to SWPC under a 35-year water transmission agreement in bid to boost the Eastern Supply Group, it added.
