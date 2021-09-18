Sherry Rehman flays the government over economic crisis

ISLAMABAD: Highlighting the unfolding economic crisis in Pakistan, Senator Sherry Rehman said that the country is facing an economic crisis with no respite in sight.

“It comes as no surprise that according to a recent Ipsos survey, 62% of Pakistanis have expressed dissatisfaction with the federal government’s performance when it comes to controlling inflation. The government does not seem interested in learning from its mistakes and is instead just making life difficult for people with their incompetence,” said the PPP vice president.

Continuing her tirade against the incumbent government Rehman said: “Inflation has been on an exponential rise since the PTI government came into office.”

The PPP leader reminded that when the PTI came to power in 2018 the inflation was at 5.07% but it has sharply increased to 8.4% in July 2021 and is expected to increase further due to the devaluation of the rupee and increasing domestic fuel prices.

“People are already struggling because of the increasing electricity prices and now they have to worry about these advance income taxes. The bills already include fuel adjustments and other taxes. After the Tax Laws (Third Amendment) Ordinance 2021; FBR, NADRA and NAB will be able to share tax details and records with each other. One can’t help but notice the ulterior motive PTI government has behind this,” said the senator.

She forewarned that now NAB will reopen old cases to target the opposition while FBR has been given sweeping powers.