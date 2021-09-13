WhatsApp announces end-to-end encrypted backups on iCloud, Google Drive

muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

13th Sep, 2021. 04:07 pm
WhatsApp announces end-to-end encrypted backups on iCloud, Google Drive

Whatsapp has announced its end-to-end encrypted backups for iCloud and Google Drive, according to the statement by the messaging app.

On its Twitter handle, the instant messaging platform said users can now make sure that their “bestie’s voice messages and mum’s secret recipe will be safely stored in a place only [they] can access”.

“Developing end-to-end encrypted backups was an incredible technical challenge: an entirely new framework for key and cloud storage,” the platform said.

According to a second statement from messaging app’s parent firm, Facebook, anyone can already back up their WhatsApp communication history using cloud-based services like Google Drive and iCloud.

“WhatsApp does not have access to these backups, and they are secured by the individual cloud-based storage services,” it said.

However, once end-to-end encrypted (E2EE) backups are available, neither Whatsapp nor the backup service provider will be able to access the backup or the backup encryption key, according to the company.

AdPushup 300X250

Read More

11 hours ago
Amazon unveils a Kindle software upgrade to simplify navigation

Recently, the social media leader, Facebook landed itself in hot waters after...
12 hours ago
iPhone 13: Apple to launch its new smartphone today - Latest updates

Recently, the social media leader, Facebook landed itself in hot waters after...
14 hours ago
Redmi teases new G notebook with Ray tracing, coming on Sept 22

Recently, the social media leader, Facebook landed itself in hot waters after...
15 hours ago
Infinix Zero X Pro, Zero X, and Zero X Neo coming to Pakistan in Oct

Recently, the social media leader, Facebook landed itself in hot waters after...
1 day ago
Android 12 likely to launch on 4th October

Recently, the social media leader, Facebook landed itself in hot waters after...
1 day ago
K-Electric launches WhatsApp service

Recently, the social media leader, Facebook landed itself in hot waters after...