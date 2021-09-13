WhatsApp announces end-to-end encrypted backups on iCloud, Google Drive
Whatsapp has announced its end-to-end encrypted backups for iCloud and Google Drive, according to the statement by the messaging app.
On its Twitter handle, the instant messaging platform said users can now make sure that their “bestie’s voice messages and mum’s secret recipe will be safely stored in a place only [they] can access”.
“Developing end-to-end encrypted backups was an incredible technical challenge: an entirely new framework for key and cloud storage,” the platform said.
Developing end-to-end encrypted backups was an incredible technical challenge: an entirely new framework for key and cloud storage.
With encrypted backups they’re only accessible to you, so that neither WhatsApp nor the backup service provider can access or decrypt the messages.
— WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) September 10, 2021
According to a second statement from messaging app’s parent firm, Facebook, anyone can already back up their WhatsApp communication history using cloud-based services like Google Drive and iCloud.
“WhatsApp does not have access to these backups, and they are secured by the individual cloud-based storage services,” it said.
However, once end-to-end encrypted (E2EE) backups are available, neither Whatsapp nor the backup service provider will be able to access the backup or the backup encryption key, according to the company.
Read More
Amazon unveils a Kindle software upgrade to simplify navigation
Recently, the social media leader, Facebook landed itself in hot waters after...
iPhone 13: Apple to launch its new smartphone today - Latest updates
Recently, the social media leader, Facebook landed itself in hot waters after...
Redmi teases new G notebook with Ray tracing, coming on Sept 22
Recently, the social media leader, Facebook landed itself in hot waters after...
Infinix Zero X Pro, Zero X, and Zero X Neo coming to Pakistan in Oct
Recently, the social media leader, Facebook landed itself in hot waters after...
Android 12 likely to launch on 4th October
Recently, the social media leader, Facebook landed itself in hot waters after...