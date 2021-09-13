WhatsApp announces end-to-end encrypted backups on iCloud, Google Drive

Whatsapp has announced its end-to-end encrypted backups for iCloud and Google Drive, according to the statement by the messaging app.

On its Twitter handle, the instant messaging platform said users can now make sure that their “bestie’s voice messages and mum’s secret recipe will be safely stored in a place only [they] can access”.

“Developing end-to-end encrypted backups was an incredible technical challenge: an entirely new framework for key and cloud storage,” the platform said.

According to a second statement from messaging app’s parent firm, Facebook, anyone can already back up their WhatsApp communication history using cloud-based services like Google Drive and iCloud.

“WhatsApp does not have access to these backups, and they are secured by the individual cloud-based storage services,” it said.

However, once end-to-end encrypted (E2EE) backups are available, neither Whatsapp nor the backup service provider will be able to access the backup or the backup encryption key, according to the company.