World Economic Forum to return to Davos in January 2022
ZURICH: The World Economic Forum (WEF) is to take place in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos next year from January 17 to 21, reverting to an in-person meeting of world and business leaders, Arab News quoted organisers, as saying.
The meeting will focus on accelerating stakeholders’ capitalism, harnessing the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and ensuring a more inclusive future of work, WEF organisers said in a statement.
The Covid-19 pandemic has forced the organisers last year to shift the WEF annual meeting to Singapore and then cancel it altogether, raising questions over whether the high-profile event would return to Switzerland at all.
