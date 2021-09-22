Zabihullah Mujahid makes an apology for removing Pakistani flag from aid containers

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid has made an apology and said firm action will be taken against the men who detached the Pakistan flag from aid ampules.

In a statement, Mujahid said the entire Islamic Emirates was saddened by the event. It must have upset the feelings of the neighboring country.

He further stated that the new government of Afghanistan coveted a good relationship with Pakistan.

The Taliban spokesperson said he would also make sure that action will be taken against those who did this.

On September 19 (Sunday), Pakistan had contributed basic supplies to Afghanistan on humanitarian grounds.

It was a gesture of generosity for the Afghan people.

Whereas, a video went viral of Taliban members eradicating a Pakistan flag from the aid ampule.

Furthermore, people were recorded intoning that it should be set on fire.