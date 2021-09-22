Zabihullah Mujahid makes an apology for removing Pakistani flag from aid containers
Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid has made an apology and said firm action will be taken against the men who detached the Pakistan flag from aid ampules.
In a statement, Mujahid said the entire Islamic Emirates was saddened by the event. It must have upset the feelings of the neighboring country.
He further stated that the new government of Afghanistan coveted a good relationship with Pakistan.
The Taliban spokesperson said he would also make sure that action will be taken against those who did this.
On September 19 (Sunday), Pakistan had contributed basic supplies to Afghanistan on humanitarian grounds.
It was a gesture of generosity for the Afghan people.
Whereas, a video went viral of Taliban members eradicating a Pakistan flag from the aid ampule.
Furthermore, people were recorded intoning that it should be set on fire.
Taliban foot soldiers in this video removing Pakistan's flags from trucks carrying aid supplies for Afghanistan #Taliban pic.twitter.com/YelHBHxNYL
— Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) September 21, 2021
Read More
Germany approved security token offering based on a BTC sidechain
Financial regulators of Germany have permitted a security token offering (STO) based...
Saudi Arabia to celebrate its 91st National Day on September 23
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia is celebrating its 91st National Day on September 23,...
From February miners have accrued $600M worth of Bitcoin
As per on-chain analytics provider Glassnode, Bitcoin is accumulated by miners as...
Indian top court says women's entry into defence academy cannot be deferred
NEW DELHI: India's top court on Wednesday turned down the federal government's...
Iran appoints special envoy to seek Iraq’s gas arrears
TEHRAN: Iran's oil minister has appointed a special envoy for Iraqi affairs, a...