CNG price increases in Sindh
The All Pakistan CNG Association has augmented the price in Sindh of compressed natural gas (CNG) by Rs15 per kg.
Association president Ghiyas Paracha stated that CNG will be available now at Rs180 per kg.
“Prices have been increased in line with constant currency valuation and rising prices of LNG”.
Paracha added that the price of imported gas has been amplified in Punjab by Rs8 and Rs15 in Sindh from today.
“The increase in gas prices came on the back of the sales tax and dollar value,” he said.
The association president also complained about the hike, he demanded an instant decrease in taxes from the government.
According to a notification from the Finance Division, the government declared an increase in the prices of petrol by Rs4 from October 1 “due to an increase in petroleum prices in the international market”.
“OGRA has worked out the higher petroleum prices but the prime minister has decided against the recommendation and passed on the minimum increase in prices to the consumers,” the notification had said.
“It is pertinent to mention that petroleum prices in Pakistan are the cheapest in the region,” the notification claimed.
