Dawood visits Careem headquarters; discuss potential of technology

KARACHI: Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood visited Careem’s headquarters in Dubai during his visit to the Expo 2020, a statement said.

The adviser met senior leadership of Careem, including Mudassir Sheikha, CEO and co-founder of Careem, Colin Judd, senior director corporate affairs and Fatima Akhtar, director of government relations, Pakistan.

The adviser held in-depth discussion on how Pakistan has evolved as an investment hub over the last few years. The team at Careem also enlightened the adviser with their journey of creating a safe, trusted and reliable mobility ecosystem in Pakistan and the Middle East.

They also shunned light on how Careem has played a significant role in fostering and nurturing the tech startups in Pakistan, as well as positioned itself as the fastest growing brand in the region by enhancing its value proposition by adding new verticals and becoming a Super App.

Dawood said: “Careem is a great example of how Pakistan is a country ripe with potential in so many different sectors, technology being one of them. It is great to see the impact they have created in Pakistan over the years.

Sheikha also expressed his gratification by saying: “I am absolutely delighted that the adviser to the prime minister has come to our office today and assured us of the commitment of the government of Pakistan to facilitate technology investment and create jobs in this sector.”

“I believe that at the heart of all this growth is the recognition that technology is a force for good and can be integral in simplifying the lives of the people across the globe.”

In the past, Careem also invited various notable personalities from both federal and provincial governments to its headquarters to discuss potential opportunities, as well as enlightening them on Careem’s journey and Initiatives.

The list included Zulfikar Bukhari, special assistant to the prime minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development and Taimur Khan Jhagra, provincial minister of finance, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Transforming into a Super App; Careem offers multiple opportunities, as it expands its services from mobility of people (ride-hailing) to adding mobility of things, as well as mobility of money, including food, daily essential deliveries, peer-to-peer credit transfer and mobile top-ups.