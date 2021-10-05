Dubai car trading platform gets $5 million in latest funding
DUBAI: The Dubai-based startup Seez has secured $5 million in its latest funding round, Arab Newsreported.
Founded in 2016, the automotive startup offers a platform for car listings, as well as artificial intelligence and data tools for the car buyers.
Using its platform, people can buy cars from official dealers and individual resellers.
“Seez is growing faster than expected so more capital will help us deal with our rapid growth, as we continue our European expansion,” Seez co-founder and chief executive officer, Tarek Kibrit, said in a statement.
The latest funding comes as Seez aims at taking advantage of the $3 trillion car industry, which it said, “remains largely offline”.
“Now, we are moving towards a more comprehensive solution for both car buyers and dealers. As the world continues to change rapidly, we need to keep evolving our offerings,” Kibrit added.
