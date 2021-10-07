ECB chairman resigns due to immense pressure over Pakistan tour snub

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chairman, Ian Watmore has resigned from his role after serving 10 months of his 5 years contract.

According to the reports, Ian’s departure was confirmed as mutual consent between him and the ECB board of directors. Ian was under immense pressure after his decision to cancel Pakistan’s tour.

Ian was at the centre of a ‘shambles of a meeting’ with County Championship chiefs at the end of September.

Last month, Ian made a public apology to Pakistan for cancelling the tour.

Ian Watmore said, “I’m very sorry to anyone who feels hurt or let down by our decision, particularly in Pakistan,”

“The decision the board made was an extremely difficult one and the board made it with the primary consideration being the welfare and mental health of our players and staff,”

“The board took the decision based on its own judgments and it didn’t go out to consultation,”

“Had we decided to go forward with the tour we’d have had to put the proposals to the players, but it didn’t reach that,”

“We’ve recommitted to a proper tour, a scheduled tour, of Pakistan next year and will get on with planning that. We will have longer to plan that trip,”

The interim chairman will be appointed by the ECB following a meeting with the board members.