Forex reserves drop to $26.151 billion

KARACHI: The liquid foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan have dropped $252 million to $26.151 billion by the week ended September 24, 2021, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday.

The foreign exchange reserves of the country were at $26.403 billion by the week ended September 17, 2021.

The official reserves of the central bank fell $249 million to $19.295 billion by the week ended September 24, 2021, compared with $19.544 billion a week ago.

Similarly, the foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks eased $3 million to $6.856 billion by the week ended September 24, 2021, compared with $6.859 billion a week ago.