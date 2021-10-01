‘Govt to provide international standard training to Panahgahs’ staff’

Web Desk BOL News

01st Oct, 2021. 06:32 pm

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the government would provide training of international standard to the staff of panahgahs — the government run shelter homes.

PM Imran Khan said this while talking to Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar in Islamabad. He directed the concerned authorities to provide all the necessary facilities to the people staying at panahgahs.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government was setting an example by establishing model panahgahs. The prime minister said philanthropists and overseas Pakistanis would be joining the government in setting up the model shelter homes.

The special assistant briefed PM Imran on progress in establishing the model shelter homes. She told that Central Advisory Board of Panahgahs has been constituted, and a four-member administrative board will be formed soon for every Panahgah.

She relayed the meeting that digital monitoring system would be started for every Panahgah within a week, adding that the construction of Panahgahs would also be completed in a year.

On October 15, 2020, PM Imran Khan had visited Panahgah at Peshawar Mor in Islamabad. On this occasion, he had directed officials to provide best and quality services to deserving people staying at shelter homes across Pakistan. He had also interacted with the people at the Panahgah and inquired about facilities being provided to them at the shelter homes.

The PM had also visited kitchen of the shelter home to inspect quality of services and ate the food, being provided to the people.

