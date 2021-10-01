Heavy rain expected in Karachi today

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Karachi from Friday (today) to Saturday night.

The PMD said a tropical cyclone was forming in the northeast Arabian Sea which may cause torrential rains and stormy winds along the Sindh-Makran coast.

Alert-IV has been issued in this regard and all the concerned authorities are requested to remain high alert during the forecast period.

“The depression over northeast Arabian Sea moved west-northwestward at a speed of 15km per hour during last 12 hours, concentrated into a Deep Depression and now lies at a distance of about 160 km south-southwest of Karachi, 140km from Thatta and 270km from Ormara,” read a statement issued by the meteorological department.

Fishermen are advised not to venture in the sea from till October 3. Torrential rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Badin, Thatta, Hyderabad, Dadu, Mirpurkhas, Shaeed Benazirabad, Lasbela, Sonmiani, Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Turbat and Jiwani. Windstorm may cause damages to vulnerable structures.

Widespread rain-wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy/very heavy falls, extremely heavy at times, accompanied with squally winds are likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Dadu and Jamshoro districts from Oct 1 to Oct 2 (Saturday night).