Amid ‘threats’, CM Jam Kamal vows not to resign

Amid “threats” of a no-confidence motion, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal vowed on Friday that he will not resign from his post.

“Till I have the majority, I will not resign. Most of the Balochistan Awami Party members and allied parties are with me,” claimed CM Kamal in a press conference. However, he did admit that some lawmakers were “unhappy” with his performance but claimed that they were in the “minority”.

The CM warned some of his allies, who have resigned, not to threaten him with the no-trust motion.

“We are trying that the ministers take their resignations back, if they don’t take their resignations back, then we will appoint new ministers,” said CM Kamal.

The CM held the presser after some disgruntled MPAs from his party and its allies announced they would file a no-confidence motion against him.

The decision was announced after the CM was given a 24-hour ultimatum by some of his cabinet members and other lawmakers to resign. They have been upset as they allege that the CM has failed to consult them in running the affairs of the province.

Jam Kamal steps down as the BAP president

Earlier this month, in a series of tweets CM Kamal announced that he would be stepping down as president of the Balochistan Awami Party.

Its been an honour for me to be the first president of this party. BAP has shown great democratic values and space for all its members. No party has so much space of freedom as BAP has. Where everyone can express their views, suggestions and critics openly and with fear. I — Jam Kamal Khan (@jam_kamal) October 1, 2021

He said that position and status do not hold any importance to him and assured everyone that he will continue working with BAP.