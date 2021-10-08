Amid ‘threats’, CM Jam Kamal vows not to resign

Web Desk BOL News

08th Oct, 2021. 09:22 pm
Jam Kamal coronavirus

Amid “threats” of a no-confidence motion, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal vowed on Friday that he will not resign from his post.

“Till I have the majority, I will not resign. Most of the Balochistan Awami Party members and allied parties are with me,” claimed CM Kamal in a press conference. However, he did admit that some lawmakers were “unhappy” with his performance but claimed that they were in the “minority”.

The CM warned some of his allies, who have resigned, not to threaten him with the no-trust motion.

“We are trying that the ministers take their resignations back, if they don’t take their resignations back, then we will appoint new ministers,” said CM Kamal.

The CM held the presser after some disgruntled MPAs from his party and its allies announced they would file a no-confidence motion against him.

The decision was announced after the CM was given a 24-hour ultimatum by some of his cabinet members and other lawmakers to resign. They have been upset as they allege that the CM has failed to consult them in running the affairs of the province.

Jam Kamal steps down as the BAP  president

Earlier this month, in a series of tweets CM Kamal announced that he would be stepping down as president of the Balochistan Awami Party.

He said that position and status do not hold any importance to him and assured everyone that he will continue working with BAP.

 

Adsence 300X250

Read More

1 min ago
Buzdar unhappy with six departments for underutilization of development funds

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal has conveyed displeasure of the...
3 mins ago
SHC orders removal of officers convicted by accountability courts

Sindh High Court on Friday ordered the provincial government not to give...
2 hours ago
Karachi unable to shake off deadly trend of targeted killings

KARACHI: For Karachiites “targeted killings” are pretty much a familiar term. People...
4 hours ago
KE, Engro Energy, Akhuwat sign MoU to provide loans to small businesses

KARACHI: The K-Electric, Engro Energy and Akhuwat Islamic Financing (AIM) has signed...
4 hours ago
PM Imran Khan orders 'establishment of dedicated cell' on Afghanistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday ordered the "establishment of a dedicated...
6 hours ago
FM Qureshi, US deputy secretary of state discuss Afghanistan’s future

ISLAMABAD: United States Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R Sherman and Foreign...