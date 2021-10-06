Malicious propaganda by Indian military reflects its frustration: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Corps Commanders have taken serious note of the “malicious propaganda by the Indian military” and expressed resolve to take all necessary measures to safeguard Pakistan’s territorial integrity.

The resolution in this regard was expressed during the 244th Corps Commanders’ Conference in Rawalpindi on Tuesday with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in the chair.

Speaking on the occasion, General Bajwa said, “The baseless propaganda only reflects their frustration and an attempt to divert attention from their internal contradictions especially gross human rights violations, being committed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).”

The forum undertook a comprehensive review of evolving security situation in the region. It also focussed particularly on border management and internal security, according to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

The meeting was apprised about the measures being taken to thwart nefarious designs of inimical forces to destabilise Pakistan and spoil the hard-earned peace and stability.

The conference expressed concern over the brewing humanitarian and security situation in Afghanistan and decided that meaningful engagement and sustained support by the international community is imperative for paving way for peace and stability in Afghanistan and the larger region.

COAS appreciated operational preparedness of formations and focus on training, including enhanced collaboration with foreign militaries and conduct of joint exercises in the operational, and counter-terrorism domain.