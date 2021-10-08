KCCI grieved over loss of lives in Balochistan quake

KARACHI: The leadership of Businessmen Group (BMG) and office-bearers of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) have expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives caused by a horrifying earthquake of 5.9 magnitude, which struck Balochistan on Wednesday night.

In a joint statement, Businessmen Group chairman and former president of the KCCI, Zubair Motiwala, BMG vice chairmen Tahir Khaliq, Haroon Farooki, Anjum Nisar and Javed Bilwani, general secretary A Q Khalil, KCCI president Muhammad Idrees, senior vice president Abdul Rehman Naqi and vice president Qazi Zahid Hussain said that 20 people have fallen prey to the earthquake in Balochistan and more than 300 people, including women and children have been injured, whereas hundreds of houses were also damaged in various areas, including Quetta, Sibbi, Pishin, Muslim Bagh, Ziarat, Qila Abdullah, Sanjavi, Zhob and Chaman.

They said: “Our brothers and sisters, particularly those residing in far-flung and impoverished areas of Balochistan, should not be left alone in this hour of grief and need. It is the duty of everyone to help and support the victims during the most difficult time of their lives.”

The BMG leadership and the KCCI office-bearers, while appreciating the quick response of the government and armed forces, said the government and the military forces were doing a fine job by promptly undertaking rescue operations and immediately dispatching relief goods and medical teams to the quake-hit areas of Balochistan.

They prayed for the wellbeing of the people affected by the natural disaster, as well as their recovery from the trauma and pain, and offered heartfelt condolences to those families who lost their loved ones in this tragic incident.

They also appealed to fellow businessmen and industrialists to donate generously in whatever way they can for supporting the victims of the Balochistan earthquake.