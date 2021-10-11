Lucky Cement reappoints board chairman, CEO

Staff Reporter BOL News

11th Oct, 2021. 07:17 pm
lucky cement

KARACHI: Muhammad Yunus Tabba has been re-appointed as the chairman of the board of directors and Muhammad Ali Tabba as the CEO of Lucky Cement, a statement said on Monday.
The board of directors of Lucky Cement Limited announced the re-appointment of Muhammad Yunus Tabba as the chairman of the board of directors for another three-year term.
It also gave three years of extension to Muhammad Ali Tabba as the chief executive of the company.
Lucky Cement is one of the largest producers and leading exporters of cement in Pakistan and is listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
The company has also issued Global Depository Receipts (GDRs), listed and traded on the professional securities market of the London Stock Exchange.
It is Pakistan’s first company to export sizeable quantities of loose cement being the only cement manufacturer to have its own loading and storage terminal at the Karachi Port.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

5 mins ago
FPCCI mourns Dr Qadeer’s demise

KARACHI: The entire business, industry and trade community of Pakistan is mourning...
5 mins ago
USD TO SAR: Today Dollar Rate in Saudi Riyal on, 12th October 2021

Today USD to SAR (Dollar rate in Saudi Riyal) – Dollar to SAR...
10 mins ago
PM for taking steps to facilitate Chinese investors in SEZs

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the relevant authorities to take...
12 mins ago
PIA achieves IATA’s NDC level 4 certification

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has achieved the International Air Transport...
8 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 12th October 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (12th October 2021) is Rs. 98165 per...
8 hours ago
Dollar to PKR: Today Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 12th October 2021

Karachi: Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan on 12th October...