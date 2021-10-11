Lucky Cement reappoints board chairman, CEO

KARACHI: Muhammad Yunus Tabba has been re-appointed as the chairman of the board of directors and Muhammad Ali Tabba as the CEO of Lucky Cement, a statement said on Monday.

The board of directors of Lucky Cement Limited announced the re-appointment of Muhammad Yunus Tabba as the chairman of the board of directors for another three-year term.

It also gave three years of extension to Muhammad Ali Tabba as the chief executive of the company.

Lucky Cement is one of the largest producers and leading exporters of cement in Pakistan and is listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

The company has also issued Global Depository Receipts (GDRs), listed and traded on the professional securities market of the London Stock Exchange.

It is Pakistan’s first company to export sizeable quantities of loose cement being the only cement manufacturer to have its own loading and storage terminal at the Karachi Port.