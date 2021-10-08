Moody’s raises medium-oil price outlook to $70
Moody’s investors services raises its medium-term oil price range to $50 and $70/barrel, as the ratings agency expects full cost of marginal crude oil barrels will continue to increase on the back of improved demand, Arab Newsreported.
“We are now returning to the medium-term price range we had before the coronavirus pandemic, as we expect the cost of production to continue to rise in step with recovery in demand. We also expect that restricted supply will continue to support strong momentum in oil prices,” Moody’s senior vice president Elena Nadtotchi said in a statement.
The agency didn’t mention in the statement about their previous price estimates.
Read More
Gas prices may have peaked but cost hike could hold beyond 2022
Could we see $2 gas in Europe in 2020? That was the...
FedEx Express to invest over $400 million in Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: FedEx Express will invest more than SR1.5 billion ($400 million) into...
UAE to issue multi-tranche bond offering
DUBAI: The UAE’s Ministry of Finance is set to issue a dollar-denominated...
Gulf’s demand for corporate loans down in 2021
RIYADH: Corporate loan applications dropped this year in the Gulf region, while...
UAE’s new waste-to-energy plant to open in December
RIYADH: The city of Sharjah in the UAE will open its first...