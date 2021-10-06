National T20 Cup: Southern Punjab beats Northern | 20 Match

National T20 Cup: Southern Punjab defeated Northern by 4 wickets in the 20th match of the National T20 Cup 2021 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Agha Salman was the player of the match as he was the highest scorer in Southern Punjab. He scored 68 runs off 40 balls by smashing 4 boundaries and 5 sixes.

Skipper Aamer Yamin was the second-highest scorer in Southern Punjab as he scored 41 runs off 21 balls by smashing 2 boundaries and 3 sixes.

Zeeshan Ashraf (16 off 9), Sohaib Maqsood (23 off 14), Tayyab Tahir (15 off 9), Khushdil Shah (24 off 16), Azam Khan (23 off 9), Hassan Khan (1 off 1)

Fall of wickets: 1-17 (Zeeshan Ashraf, 1.4 ov), 2-57 (Tayyab Tahir, 5.1 ov), 3-58 (Sohaib Maqsood, 5.3 ov), 4-103 (Khushdil Shah, 9.4 ov), 5-130 (Azam Khan, 11.6 ov), 6-206 (Aamer Yamin, 19.2 ov)

Earlier, Southern Punjab won the toss and elected to bowl first. Northern scored 211 runs and gave the target of 212 to Southern Punjab.

Haider Ali was the highest scorer in Northern as he scored 72 runs off 40 balls by smashing 7 boundaries and 4 sixes.

Nasir Nawaz (14 off 8), Ali Imran (19 off 11), Asif Ali (21 off 18), Mohammad Nawaz (38 off 25), Imad Wasim (40 off 18)

Fall of wickets: 1-29 (Nasir Nawaz, 2.5 ov), 2-35 (Ali Imran, 3.2 ov), 3-63 (Asif Ali, 8.1 ov), 4-148 (Mohammad Nawaz, 15.5 ov), 5-211 (Imad Wasim, 19.6 ov)

Northern:

Shadab Khan (captain), Mohammad Nawaz (vice-captain), Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper), Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Imad Wasim, Musa Khan, Nasir Nawaz, Salman Irshad, Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Umer Amin, Zaman Khan and Zeeshan Malik.

Southern Punjab:

Sohaib Maqsood (captain), Zeeshan Ashraf (vice-captain), Amir Yamin, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Dilbar Hussain, Faisal Akram, Hassan Khan, Imran Randhawa, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ilyas, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Umer Khan, Zain Abbas and Zia-ul-Haq.