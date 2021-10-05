Pakistan confirms 1,308 new Covid-19 cases, 54 deaths
ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Tuesday confirmed 1,308 Covid-19 cases, and 54 deaths during the last 24 hours in Pakistan.
The NCOC, the department leading campaign against the pandemic in the country, said that the number of Pakistan’s overall confirmed cases had risen to 1,252,656, including 1,178,883 recoveries.
The number of active cases has dropped to 45,826, who were under treatment across the country, while 3,110 were critical.
Statistics 5 Oct 21:
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 48,907
Positive Cases: 1308
Positivity %: 2.67%
Deaths : 54
Patients on Critical Care: 3110
— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 5, 2021
According to the NCOC, the pandemic killed 54 people on Monday, taking the death toll to 27,947. The positivity ratio has significantly dropped lately as during the last day it was recorded 2.67 per cent.
Sindh remained the most affected region of the country with 460,748 infections, followed by Punjab that reported 433,687 cases.
Pakistan administered 86,630,655 doses of vaccines so far, said the NCOC, adding that 31,020,211 people had been completely vaccinated. While, on Monday, 1,204,091 people were administered Covid-19 vaccines.
Vaccine Statistics:
Vaccine administered across Pakistan on 4 Oct:
1,204,091
Total vaccine administered till now: 86,630,655
— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 5, 2021
