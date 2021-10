Pakistan Pavilion lines up exciting events for October at Dubai expo

ISLAMABAD: The October calendar of the Pakistan Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai was released, and it is sure to stir excitement, with cultural, historical, and business events running throughout the grand event’s opening month. The focus of the first month at the pavilion will be Balochistan.

Each day will offer visitors a different and stimulating experience to learn more about the region and discover the hidden treasure.

Commencing the expo, the pavilion will hold various events to showcase the immense potential and opportunities both in tourism and other economic sectors, Khaleej Times reported.

Pakistan’s Board of Investment will hold a seminar on the electric vehicle policy on October 5, while on October 6, a session on climate change will be held with Malik Amin Aslam, special assistant to the prime minister on climate change.

This session will voice the Clean Green Pakistan initiative to encourage the nationwide cleanliness and tree plantation drive.

The schedule aims at showing the world a typically unseen part of Pakistan and encourages tourism and investment into the country.

Further events aim at educating the younger generations about their role in climate change and how to continue the progress currently in action.

The pavilion will also be heavily focusing on the “Invest in Pakistan Campaign”. Multiple business events will be held in which the government entities, entrepreneurs, and the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) will project their opportunities.

Women, too, are playing an important role in the growth and development of the country and Pakistan is devoted to empowering them across all sectors. The visitors will get to see the strides women have made and the ongoing progress at the numerous events being held at the pavilion.